HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 16.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HireQuest will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in HireQuest during the second quarter worth $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth $347,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.
