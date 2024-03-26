holoride (RIDE) One Day Volume Reaches $377,702.18

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and $377,702.18 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,637.67 or 0.05125932 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00081769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00026758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00017969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004201 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,947,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,051,104 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,947,466 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01735952 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $346,404.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

