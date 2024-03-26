holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0178 on Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and $191,588.11 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.90 or 0.05129263 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00079766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00027827 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004080 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,947,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,051,104 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,947,466 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01735952 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $346,404.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

