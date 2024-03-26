Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Lessened by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.48. 1,949,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,023. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.