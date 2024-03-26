Horizen Price Tops $14.15 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Horizen has a market cap of $209.58 million and $11.97 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $14.15 or 0.00020186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,814,831 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

