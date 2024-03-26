Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Stock Performance

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common has a 12 month low of C$17.26 and a 12 month high of C$19.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.61.

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Company Profile

