HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,398 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,723 shares of company stock worth $4,609,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

