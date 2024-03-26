Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$11.25 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a C$11.25 price objective by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBM. National Bankshares raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.64.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.20. 380,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,721. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$9.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.