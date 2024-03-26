Humana Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Humana to earn $23.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Humana Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $347.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.02. Humana has a 52-week low of $334.54 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

