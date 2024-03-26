Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ HBANL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,318. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.
About Huntington Bancshares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.