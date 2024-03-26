iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Declares — Dividend of $0.10

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

IH stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. iHuman has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of iHuman from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

