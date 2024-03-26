Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Up 5.3%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.26. 148,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 685,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Immunome by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

