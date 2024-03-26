Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $47.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.88.

IMVT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Immunovant Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $105,919.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,356,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,467,000 after buying an additional 2,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Immunovant by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 1,273,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after buying an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

