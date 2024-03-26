Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$88.38.
Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.7 %
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.2192982 earnings per share for the current year.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.
