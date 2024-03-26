Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 3%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17. 597,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,999,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infinera by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

