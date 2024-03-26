Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Information Services Price Performance
ISV stock opened at C$27.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.51. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$19.22 and a 12-month high of C$27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89. The company has a market cap of C$500.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
See Also
