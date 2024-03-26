Insider Buying: Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Major Shareholder Acquires 12,500,000 Shares of Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.57. 2,940,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

