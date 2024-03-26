Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases 199,664 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 605,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.06. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 283.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Formula One Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWONK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

