Insider Buying: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Purchases 36,500 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. 1,089,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

