Insider Buying: Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY) Insider Buys 243,903 Shares of Stock

Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Williams acquired 243,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.05 ($13,071.93).
Aaron Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Aaron Williams purchased 10,000 shares of Heavy Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$1,000.00 ($653.59).
Heavy Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65, a quick ratio of 19.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.
About Heavy Minerals
Heavy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of the mineral resource projects in Western Australia, Mauritius, and Mozambique. The company explores for industrial garnet, ilmenite, zircon, leucoxene, and rutile minerals. Its primary project is the Port Gregory Garnet project that covers an area of approximately 227 square kilometers located in Western Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heavy Minerals
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Heavy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.