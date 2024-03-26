Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells 2,343 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $21,133.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,745,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,740,639.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 444 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $3,996.00.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56.
- On Monday, February 26th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $6,307.00.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.5 %
SPRY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 2,376,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $965 million, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $10.15.
SPRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
