Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$34,675.00.

Mehmet Yilmaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$166,225.00.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$18.31 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$18.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 earnings per share for the current year.

ELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.06.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

