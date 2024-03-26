Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells 330 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:FNV traded down C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$154.53. 364,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,711. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 41.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$148.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$160.45.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.038591 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.91%.

Several analysts have commented on FNV shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$189.46.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

