Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 1,208 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $153,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,732 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $457,617.84.

On Friday, March 15th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $365,160.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $491,192.38.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $30,114.07.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 234,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,729. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 2.04. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $142.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

