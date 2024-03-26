Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 20th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. 73,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,286. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 146.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMKTA

About Ingles Markets

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.