Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells 490 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.25, for a total transaction of $239,242.50.

On Friday, March 8th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80.

On Friday, March 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $241,143.70.

On Friday, February 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70.

On Thursday, February 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,556 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,576,103.68.

On Monday, January 29th, Javier Olivan sold 6,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total transaction of $3,500,100.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ META traded down $7.13 on Tuesday, hitting $495.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,179,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,088,033. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.90 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $15,283,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $6,528,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

