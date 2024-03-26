Insider Selling: Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells 1,180 Shares of Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 49,192 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

