Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 5,255 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $470,007.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 170,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PFSI. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.