Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 1,645 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $119,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $9,721.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $7,334.25.

Sezzle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. 82,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $489.81 million and a PE ratio of 69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

