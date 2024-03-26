Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $741,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,974.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 3.1 %

SIG traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.10. 832,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.