Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $198.88 and last traded at $199.21. Approximately 56,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 514,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -277.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,961. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after acquiring an additional 411,480 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

