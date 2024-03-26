Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Major Shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp Acquires 437,369 Shares

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 437,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $8,572,432.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,253,535 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,286. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE IFS traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $30.59.
Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $426.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.96 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 17.52%. Research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intercorp Financial Services from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.
