Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.42 during trading on Tuesday. 78,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

