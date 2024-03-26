Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,933 shares during the period. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $21,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 345.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 878,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 681,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $15,798,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,310,000.

PSP stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. 6,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,060. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

