Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $447.23 and last traded at $445.74. Approximately 9,312,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 44,752,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.70 and a 200-day moving average of $398.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

