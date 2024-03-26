Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $447.23 and last traded at $445.74. Approximately 9,312,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 44,752,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.76.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.70 and a 200-day moving average of $398.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
