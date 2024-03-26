Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.27

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.27 and last traded at $81.09, with a volume of 162858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $580.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 665.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

