Investors Purchase Large Volume of Annaly Capital Management Call Options (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 29,597 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 253% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,386 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,589 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NLY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. 4,724,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.02%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

