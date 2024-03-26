Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

NVTA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 22.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

