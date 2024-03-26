Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

