Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 209.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ IVVD opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

In related news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

