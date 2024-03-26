IOTA Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $81.49 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003232 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 78.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000037 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

