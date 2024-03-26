iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,667,546 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,119 shares.The stock last traded at $50.52 and had previously closed at $50.55.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
