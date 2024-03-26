iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,667,546 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,119 shares.The stock last traded at $50.52 and had previously closed at $50.55.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

