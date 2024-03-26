iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,252 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 155,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,161,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82,192 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 442,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,824. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

