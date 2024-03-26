iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Acquired by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned 0.20% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.62. 40,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,846. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

