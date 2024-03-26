iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $36,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. 1,497,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,980. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

