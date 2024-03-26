iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.18. 5,879,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $395.40 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The company has a market cap of $403.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

