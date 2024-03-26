iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $521.22. 5,931,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,897. The company has a market capitalization of $403.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $395.40 and a one year high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.