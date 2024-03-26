iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 26.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $521.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,879,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $395.40 and a 12-month high of $526.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

