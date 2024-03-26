iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Decreased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $522.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $395.40 and a twelve month high of $526.66. The stock has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

