iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,398,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,615,219 shares.The stock last traded at $92.35 and had previously closed at $92.33.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

